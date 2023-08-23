Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The body found off Clyo Kildare Road on Sunday in Effingham County has been identified.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the body has been identified as 34-year-old Latwon Mosby, of Savannah.

A deputy found Mosby’s body with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office said it is not clear if the shooting happened where the body was found or how long it had been there.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

