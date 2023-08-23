Chatham County man convicted at trial after robbing Savannah bank

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man has been convicted after trial for the robbery of a Savannah bank.

According to officials, Omar Lockhart was found guilty after a two-day trial and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Lockhart was found guilty of Using, Carrying, or Possessing a Firearm in Relation to a Crime of Violence, which subjects him to an additional seven years in prison consecutive to the sentence for bank robbery.

Officials say the jury also found Lockhart guilty of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon with no parole.

As described at trial, Lockhart entered the Synovus Bank on Paulsen Street in Savannah on March 7, 2022, produced a pistol, and pointed it at a teller.

He declared he was robbing the bank and handed grocery bags to the teller, demanding the money in her drawer. He then took the money and left the bank, telling everyone to “have a nice day.”

Savannah Police officers and the FBI later located Lockhart at a Savannah hotel where he had paid cash to rent a room and arrested him after a brief standoff with the SWAT team.

Lockhart remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, and sentencing will be scheduled following completion of a pre-sentence investigation by U.S. Probation Services.

