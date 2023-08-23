Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting

Authorities say a former Hampton Co. deputy has been arrested and another person remains at large in connection with a deadly shooting in Walterboro last week.
By Steven Ardary, Pilar Briggs and Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a former Hampton County deputy has been arrested and another person remains at large in connection with a deadly shooting in Walterboro last week.

Tameka Suewanna Carter, 43, turned herself in to police. She was charged with homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Walterboro Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards.

A second suspect, 43-year-old Marvis Jermaine Williams, remains at large, Edwards said. Police have issued warrants for homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Carter is a former deputy SRO and resigned Aug. 16 in lieu of being terminated.

Police say the arrest stems from an argument inside the Barrel House Grille on Aug. 15. The argument continued outside of the restaurant and the suspects fired a single gunshot from their vehicle striking the woman, Edwards said.

Colleton County coroner Richard Harvey identified the victim as 28-year-old Mia Tabb.

READ MORE: Police investigate deadly Walterboro shooting

Tabb was taken by a private car to an area hospital and then transferred to Trident Medical Center but died en route to the hospital, Edwards said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Sgt. Fisk at 843-782-1031.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified
1 person injured after shooting in Beaufort County
‘It was multiple fights:’ SCCPSS addresses disruptions that ended Benedictine, Jenkins High football game early
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Person sentenced to 10 years for deliberately driving through Rincon parade
Police investigating Monday night shooting on Waters Avenue

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump is escorted into a courtroom, on April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP...
Here are the terms of Donald Trump’s $200,000 Fulton County bond
Amanda Roach
Top Teacher: Amanda Roach
Longtime Toombs Co. sheriff retiring
‘I love our people, I love working for them:’ Longtime Toombs Co. sheriff retiring
1 person injured after shooting in Beaufort County