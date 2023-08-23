Glynda Jones sworn in as newest member of Chatham Co. Board of Elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some changes for Chatham County’s Board of Elections as they introduce their newest member.

Glynda Jones was sworn in Tuesday at the Chatham County Courthouse. She took over former board member Malinda Hodge’s position.

Jones says while she wasn’t planning on running, it holds a special significance for her.

“It’s overwhelming. This is not a political path I ever thought of, I had some other thing in mind. When Malinda Hodge resigned I was asked to put my name in the hat per say. So I figured okay I’ll put my name in the hat, and a lot of people may or may not know my mother once held this seat and I truly believe because of Gods and her spiritual guidance is why I’m here today.”

Her mother, Ernestine Jones, served on the board for 16 years and passed away in 2018.

