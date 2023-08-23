Hendrix Park restored after tornado hit Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a year since a tornado swept through north Bryan County, destroying Hendrix Park.

WTOC spoke with the county’s public works to see what they had to do to get it back into shape.

Now, all the fields at Hendrix Park are done and in use.

Eight fields and the walking trail... all back up and running plus fencing around the park is also almost completed.

Two weeks ago, the park hosted a tournament, where every field was able to be used.

Folks with Bryan County public works say this job hasn’t been the easiest, but it’s been rewarding to see its progression and hear feedback from community members.

“When it comes to north Byran County, when it comes to Pembroke, and Ellabell and those communities up there, that is kind of their social gathering spot, and when that tornado came through, that kind of ended. So, to bring the Hendrix Park back together, to bring it back to the community where those families can come back and take their kids some place to play ball together, I mean that’s huge,” said Matt Montanye, Bryan Co. director of Public Works and Park Maintenance.

Montanye says there’s still a little bit of work to be done at Hendrix Park like getting the concession stand and recreational center up and running.

He says contracts are out for both of those projects right now and they’re hoping to start building as soon as possible.

