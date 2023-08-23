Here are the terms of Donald Trump’s $200,000 Fulton County bond
The nation’s 45th president can’t break any laws, intimidate people or communicate with codefendants about the case, court records say.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted last week for alleged 2020 election fraud, Trump is expected to turn himself in to Fulton County Jail on Thursday — and his surrender has some caveats.
Trump’s bond is set at $200,000, court records show. The amount is a culmination of separate bonds for each of his 13 counts, including criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, which targets racketeering.
Upon paying bond, Trump will be free to go until the trial begins. But his release comes with a few terms. In the meantime, Trump cannot:
- Violate any federal, state or local laws
- Intimidate any codefendants, witnesses or victims in the case. This includes on social media.
- Communicate with codefendants about the case’s facts except through counsel
On Wednesday morning, Trump said on social media platform Truth Social that he would surrender in Fulton County on Thursday.
“Nobody has ever fought for election integrity like President Donald J. Trump. For doing so, I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia. God bless the United States of America!!” he wrote.
The 19 people named in the indictment are alleged to have carried out a scheme where fake electors in seven states falsely swore that Trump, not Joe Biden, won the 2020 election in their states.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave the defendants until Friday to turn themselves in to Fulton County Jail for processing. Several have surrendered, including Trump attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Trump attorney John Eastman; former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer; and former Coffee County Republican Party Chair Cathy Latham.
