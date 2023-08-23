Hinesville woman charged in relation to daughter’s death to ask judge to lower bail

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update to an investigation we’ve been following since May. The Hinesville woman charged in relation to the death of her 6-year-old will get the chance to ask a judge for cheaper bail.

You may remember Shelly Perry faces charges of concealing a death, tampering evidence, and cruelty to children and false statements after her 6-year-old Aniyah was found unresponsive in her home on Saunders Drive on May 1.

Also charged in the case is 37-year-old Brandon Robinson, Perry’s boyfriend at the time.

In a letter to Liberty County Superior Court, Shelly Perry makes a cry for help – saying quote “The felony jumpsuit doesn’t define me. I’m an RN, a mother, and a daughter.”

The letter details some of her experience growing up and apologizes to the court, saying “I want to apologize for the situation that has put me in jail and court.”

She ultimately states " I personally want to go to mental rehab, drug rehab and counseling. I want help.”

Perry was initially granted bond back in June for $25,000 cash for each of the four charges she faces.

In her letter, Perry says " With the little resources the jail offers, it’s not the place to get the help I need.”

She goes on to say “I would like a rehab bond or be recommended for drug court as soon as possible. If my recommendations aren’t considered, I would like a bond reduction.”

A judge has decided to hear Perry’s request in court that is set for September. She remains in the Liberty County Jail.

