Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Hinesville woman charged in relation to daughter’s death to ask judge to lower bail

Shelly Perry
Shelly Perry(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update to an investigation we’ve been following since May. The Hinesville woman charged in relation to the death of her 6-year-old will get the chance to ask a judge for cheaper bail.

You may remember Shelly Perry faces charges of concealing a death, tampering evidence, and cruelty to children and false statements after her 6-year-old Aniyah was found unresponsive in her home on Saunders Drive on May 1.

Also charged in the case is 37-year-old Brandon Robinson, Perry’s boyfriend at the time.

In a letter to Liberty County Superior Court, Shelly Perry makes a cry for help – saying quote “The felony jumpsuit doesn’t define me. I’m an RN, a mother, and a daughter.”

The letter details some of her experience growing up and apologizes to the court, saying “I want to apologize for the situation that has put me in jail and court.”

She ultimately states " I personally want to go to mental rehab, drug rehab and counseling. I want help.”

Perry was initially granted bond back in June for $25,000 cash for each of the four charges she faces.

In her letter, Perry says " With the little resources the jail offers, it’s not the place to get the help I need.”

She goes on to say “I would like a rehab bond or be recommended for drug court as soon as possible. If my recommendations aren’t considered, I would like a bond reduction.”

A judge has decided to hear Perry’s request in court that is set for September. She remains in the Liberty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was multiple fights:’ SCCPSS addresses disruptions that ended Benedictine, Jenkins High football game early
Police investigating Monday night shooting on Waters Avenue
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case

Latest News

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Person accused of driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” sentenced to 10 years in prison
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified
Lockdown lifted at nearby schools after reported shooting, crash on Johnny Morrall Circle, Ribaut Road
he South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the state’s 6-week abortion ban.
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s 6-week abortion ban