How to make a Cuban Sandwich

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday we celebrate a sandwich that originated in Cuba, but became popular in Florida.

It’s Cuban Sandwich Day.

Every August 23 we pay tribute to the toasted pressed sandwich stuffed with pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.

This classic hot sandwich was introduced to the U.S. by Cuban immigrants.

If you’ve never had a Cuban sandwich, it’s the perfect time to try one.

WTOC stopped by Turbine Market and Cafe located inside Savannah’s Plant Riverside District to learn how to make one of these classic sandwiches.

