‘I love our people, I love working for them:’ Longtime Toombs Co. sheriff retiring

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime sheriff announced Wednesday this term will be his last.

Alvie Kight has served Toombs County for 25 years.

Toombs County has had 11 sheriff’s dating back 120 years. Sheriff Alvie Kight announced that voters will pick their 12th sheriff next November.

He announced Wednesday he won’t seek re-election in 2024.

He came into office in a special election in 1998 following the death of Sheriff Charles Durst. Voters reelected him for six full terms. While he’s overseen everything from manhunts to murder cases, he says it’s not always about arrests.

“A sheriff’s job is not always to just lock people up. It’s to help people. That’s what a good sheriff does. He’s out there in his community,” Toombs County Sheriff Alvie Kight Jr. said.

He says law enforcement in general has changed over the years and peace officers aren’t held in the regard they once were where their word on the witness stand was beyond question.

“It’s not that way anymore. You have to prove to them that what he’s saying is true.”

He believes the sheriff’s office has evolved with the times and serves the community well.

“I love our people. I love working for them, our citizens, and I love helping them. That’s always been my job.”

He says it will be business as usual for the remainder of his term in the office.

