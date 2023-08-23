Intersection named in honor of E. Larry McDuffie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, E. Larry McDuffie name was recognized at the intersection of White Bluff Road and Abercorn Street.

McDuffie has been a pillar in the community of Savannah for years.

As the morning voice of WSOK for 30 years, and still an educator in the area, McDuffie has had the chance to impact so many people’s lives.

“If I’m sitting home, doing nothing, and there’s something that I can do, I still have the strength and the wisdom and the knowledge. why not share it?” said McDuffie.

McDuffie has been the grand marshal for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Savannah and was recognized as teacher of the year for two years, but says this recognition is above everything else.

“This community has really been god to me, I’ve been honored and celebrated in this community for a number of years, but this takes the icing, or puts the icing on the cake.”

He says he was in his classroom when Representative Carl Gilliard called him to let him know he wanted to dedicate an intersection in McDuffie’s name.

“I started crying, and because I was crying, the students, the students started crying. And they asked me, ‘What’s wrong Mr. McDuffie?’ and I said, ‘Sometimes you cry because you’re sad, sometimes you cry because you’re happy,’ I said, ‘These are happy tears.’”

Something he says he still can’t understand.

“I couldn’t believe it, I just, why me? I just couldn’t believe it.”

McDuffie says this honor means so much more to him than anyone will know, because now his father’s name will live on forever.

“I never did give him that son, to carry on the McDuffie’s name. I didn’t give it to him, but Representative Carl Gilliard give it to him. Because long after I’m gone, at that busy intersection there on White Bluff and 204, people will drive by and see that name, and daddy McDuffie will live a long time after I’m gone.”

McDuffie says he still doesn’t know what he did to deserve this honor, but says he’ll forever be grateful.

