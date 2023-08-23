Sky Cams
Man charged in deadly boat crash pleads not guilty

Mark Stegall
Mark Stegall(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man accused of killing five people in a boat crash on Memorial Day weekend in 2022 has pleaded not guilty.

Mark Stegall was driving a boat that was involved in a crash with another boat on the Wilmington River that weekend. According to the indictment, Stegall was driving the boat under the influence of alcohol.

His charges include homicide by vessel and reckless operation of a vessel.

