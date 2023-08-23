Man charged in deadly boat crash pleads not guilty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man accused of killing five people in a boat crash on Memorial Day weekend in 2022 has pleaded not guilty.

Mark Stegall was driving a boat that was involved in a crash with another boat on the Wilmington River that weekend. According to the indictment, Stegall was driving the boat under the influence of alcohol.

His charges include homicide by vessel and reckless operation of a vessel.

