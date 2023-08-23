Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Marshall House in competition to be ‘Best Haunted Hotel in America’

Marshall House
Marshall House(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Marshall House needs your vote to earn the title of the “Best Haunted Hotel in America.”

It and 17 other haunted hotels across the nation were nominated by an expert panel to compete in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023.

You can vote for your favorite once a day from now until Sept. 18.

The winning hotels will be announced Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information on how to vote, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was multiple fights:’ SCCPSS addresses disruptions that ended Benedictine, Jenkins High football game early
Police investigating Monday night shooting on Waters Avenue
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case

Latest News

Bryan Co. hosts job palooza, Hyundai looking to fill about 2,000 jobs
JW Marriott Savannah hosts job fair for plant riverside location
‘We have something for everyone:’ JW Marriott Savannah hosts job fair for Plant Riverside location
‘We have something for everyone:’ JW Marriott Savannah hosts job fair for Plant Riverside...
‘We have something for everyone:’ JW Marriott Savannah hosts job fair for Plant Riverside location
Bynes-Royall Funeral Home
WTOC+ : Celebrating Black Business Month - Bynes-Royall Funeral Home