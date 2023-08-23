Marshall House in competition to be ‘Best Haunted Hotel in America’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Marshall House needs your vote to earn the title of the “Best Haunted Hotel in America.”

It and 17 other haunted hotels across the nation were nominated by an expert panel to compete in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023.

You can vote for your favorite once a day from now until Sept. 18.

The winning hotels will be announced Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information on how to vote, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.