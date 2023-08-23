Not as hot today, slight rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A front will move across our region today, so we won’t be quite as hot with highs in the low 90s.

Showers will make their way down the coast through the morning. Most will be offshore, but coastal communities have the best shot of rain today. pic.twitter.com/YvQSpFQ2uG — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 23, 2023

This will also bring in a chance for a storm or two late this morning into the early afternoon. There will be a northeasterly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Quiet weather will be around this evening.

Beach forecast: It’ll be a warm afternoon with heat index values near 100 degrees. With a northeasterly breeze today, there is a moderate risk for rip currents. We will also see the chance for an isolated storm or two midday. Severe weather is not expected.

Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the lower 90s on Thursday and mid 90s on Friday. The end of the week looks dry, good for outdoor plans.

This weekend starts out dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. This could be one of our warmer days of the summer so far. Sunday looks a couple degrees cooler, but still above average, with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. A front moves in early next week, leading to another decent chance of rain on Monday along with highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical update:

Although the tropics are active, we are not expecting any local impacts over the next week.

Harold was weakened into a Tropical Depression as it moves into Mexico. Flash flooding is possible across portions of northern Mexico today.

Tropical Storm Franklin will bring rain and wind to Hispaniola into Thursday, before curving back east out into the Atlantic at the end of the week. Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend hundreds of miles off the southeast coast. We will have to watch this system heading into next week, but don’t anticipate any local impacts as of now.

There are two additional tropical waves in the central Atlantic. One with a 60 percent chance and another with a 40 percent chance of developing into a depression over the next week. Neiter look to impact land.

As always, stay tuned for updates!

