One person hospitalized after shooting in Yemassee

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
YEMASSEE, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Yemassee.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a shooting that happened near the intersection of McPhersonville Road and Railroad Avenue.

Police say on person was shot and taken to the hospital.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to the anonymous tip line at 1-866-942-1120.

