Person sentenced to 10 years for deliberately driving through Rincon parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person found guilty of driving through a Rincon parade last summer will spend 10 years in prison.

A judge handed down the sentence for Anthony Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Wild moments caught on camera last June. You can see a car barreling through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” Parade route.

Now, more than a year later, we know how long the convicted driver will spend behind bars.

Rodriguez’s attorney said that his client was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

In July, a jury found Rodriguez guilty on 11 counts including multiple aggravated assault charges.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez ignored police demands to stop driving. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident but the Rincon community was left reeling.

In the days after the guilty verdict in July, WTOC talked with the Rincon police officer credited with stopping Rodriguez’s dangerous drive.

He said he’s looking forward to moving on from the incident, and also talked to us about the day it happened.

“I overheard that there was a vehicle that had run through a barricade and was traveling down the path of the parade weaving in and out of the parade. I observed the vehicle coming towards me and I placed my patrol vehicle on his path striking it head on to stop the driver,” Rincon Police Officer Ian Gallagher said.

In a statement, Rodriguez’s attorney Lloyd Murray said, “While we were hoping for a lesser sentence, the court was mindful of everything presented by us and the State, and in its wisdom imposed a sentence it felt appropriate & we accept their ruling.”

Murray also said that Rodriguez will get credit for time already served in prison. Rodriguez has been locked up since the June 2022 incident.

