Reported shooting, vehicle crash at Johnny Morall Circle, Ribaut Road; two nearby schools placed on lockdown

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a shooting and vehicle crash that happened on Johnny Morrall Circle and Ribaut Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the right southbound lane of Ribaut Road is closed.

Two nearby schools, Beaufort Middle School and Mossy Oaks Elementary School, have been placed on a precautionary lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

