School crossing guard starts 50th year on the job

Roberta "Bobbie" Wright, a Fairview Park school crossing guard, starts her 50th year on the job. (Source: WOIO)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (Gray News) - A crossing guard in Ohio is welcoming kids back to school for her 50th year.

This week, crossing guard Roberta “Bobbie” Wright was greeted by city officials to commemorate the occasion.

She was joined by Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney, School District Superintendent Keith Ahern and retired Fairway Park Police Chief Erich Upperman.

The police department shared a post congratulating Wright on starting her 50th year of service in the Fairview Park community.

She will once again be working at the intersection of West 220th Street and Alexander Road near Giles-Sweet Elementary School.

Wright has also served as an auxiliary police officer for Fairview Park since 1987.

“She is incredibly caring and giving. Bobbie puts others before herself,” said current Fairway Park Police Chief Paul D. Shepard.

