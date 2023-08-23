Top Teacher: Amanda Roach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Amanda Roach teaches 2nd grade at Jacob G. Smith Elementary School in Savannah.

“I just love the family atmosphere. Not just the students but the staff, we really are connected here. Everybody knows everybody. It’s such a warm and inviting school.”

Roach has been teaching for 9 years. She says she wants to make a difference in her students lives.

“The things that they are able to accomplish just to see them grow as readers and little scientists, and mathematicians, it’s the best part of the job.”

“Ms. Roach is one of our excellent, what we call leaders within the building. A teacher who cares about her students, a teacher who puts students first, and most importantly and likes to build a relationship, with not only the students but the parents as well,” Principal Channil Scott said.

“I want them to know they can trust me. I want them to feel cared for and loved. and I want them to be happy.”

Amanda Roach, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.