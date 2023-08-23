Tybee Island Maritime Academy teachers seeing benefits from summer training

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Teachers at Tybee Island Maritime Academy did some learning themselves to prepare for the school year.

Now that they’ve been back in class for a month, they’re putting the trainings to use.

Ms. Torey Connelly has been teaching at Tybee Island Maritime Academy for eight years.

“There’s an activity for you to add it to our blog.”

But she says she wanted to switch things up for her second graders.

“TIMA had us write goals last year.”

And her goal was to help students connect better with each other so learning could be easier. She received training on social emotional support in North Carolina over the summer.

“The students were at the forefront and we wanted to see how to help them develop relationships,” said Ms. Connelly.

And with class back in session for nearly a month now, she’s putting what she learned to use.

Everyday Ms. Connelly starts her day in a rocking chair with a morning meeting and the kids grab a seat on this mat for some much needed inspiration.

“So we come together at the carpet. We greet each other and there’s always a shared question so there’s always a chance to speak and be heard.”

How do her students feel about it?

One student said, “I think it’s really fun.”

Interactive learning is common at this K-8 school...

“Through project and problem based learning, students really see themselves as problem solvers in our community,” said assistant principal Alicia Beck.

And Ms. Connelly hopes to reinforce their mission by teaching them how to encourage each other.

“Some of them will say, ‘this is easy.’ And we pause and say that might make somebody feel bad because if it’s not easy for them then they’re going to shut down and not be as best of a learner.”

Teaching them how to be a team helping her reach her goal.

“Because once the kids can have that and feel safe in the classroom then they can learn anything academically.”

“We love Ms. Connelly!”

