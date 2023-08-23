Woman indicted after deadly crash that killed a 24-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is faces charges after a 24-year-old man was killed in a crash, according to police.

Police say Steven Fagan, was traveling westbound on E. President Street when he was struck by 2022 Subaru Crosstrek June 1.

Colleen Mond was indicted in this case.

Mond is being charged with 2 Count - Vehicle by homicide in the first degree, 2 Count - Driving under the influence, and 1 Count - Failure to yield right of way.

