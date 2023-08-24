Sky Cams
17-year-old charged in the shooting death of his mother in Chatham Co.

Javonte Ward
Javonte Ward(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of his mother.

Chatham County Police found Kayla Davis’ body July 1st on Bismark Avenue.

At the time, CCPD only referred to the incident as a death investigation.

However the Chatham County Coroner’s office ruled that Davis died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and the cause of death was also ruled a homicide.

Now, Davis’ 17-year-old son Javonte Ward is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, making a false statement and possession of a handgun by person under the age of 18.

Ward was originally only charged with tampering with evidence in the case in connection to the case.

The involuntary manslaughter charge says Ward unintentionally killed Davis by shooting her.

