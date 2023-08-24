Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Cardiology center opens at East Georgia Regional Medical Center

Dr. Richard Petrella
Dr. Richard Petrella(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new physician and a new center inside Statesboro’s hospital could help patients get seen sooner and seen closer to home.

An “interventional cardiologist” might sound like a mouthful. But here at East Georgia Regional, having one means you could get emergency care if or when you need it and they could help you avoid that emergency too.

Dr. Richard Petrella spends more time seeing and testing patients than he does at his desk. The opening of East Georgia Cardiology means he’s on campus full time versus being in practice away from the hospital.

Hospital leaders hope this allows patients to get heart tests done sooner and possibly save them a trip to Savannah or Augusta.

“We’re on our way to putting together a cardiology group that’s committed to the hospital. There’s already excellent cardiology here, excellent diagnostics,” said Dr. Petrella.

He’s worked in the field of cardiology for more than 30 years and helped pioneer some heart procedures while serving in Cleveland and Erie, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified
Javonte Ward
17-year-old charged in the shooting death of woman
1 person injured after shooting in Beaufort County
Mark Stegall
Man charged in deadly boat collision pleads not guilty
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Person sentenced to 10 years for deliberately driving through Rincon parade

Latest News

Covid-19
‘Covid is not gone:’ Coastal Health District leaders see increase in Covid-19 cases
Savannah hospitals seeing increase in COVID cases
Savannah hospitals seeing increase in COVID cases
Summer flu or COVID?
COVID cases increase as kids return to school