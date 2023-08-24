Sky Cams
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Michael Hamilton

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in the race to fill Chatham County’s second district commissioner seat starts Monday.

That’s the seat left open following the death of Larry “Gator” Rivers in April.

Michael Hamilton has worked with kids at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in Savannah for years. His time as program director has shaped one of the key issues he’s running on.

“Our second district has not been heard from in a long time. There’s no recreation for our young youth. Our youth is just out there in the streets doing any and everything. I think we need some activities for our young youth,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton, who’s known as “Coach Mike”, wants to expand recreational options in Chatham County’s second district.

He says his experience working with at-risk youth in the club’s gang prevention program has shown how recreation opportunities can reduce crime among young people.

“Breaking in cars, fighting, stealing from one another, if we can find things for them to do, activities, create activities for them, I think the second district and all around the City of Savannah, Chatham County will be better for our young youth,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also wants to raise pay for law enforcement. This isn’t the first time he’s run for this seat. In 2020, he lost to Rivers.

Now looking to fill the seat left vacant by River’s passing, Hamilton is using his experience from the last election saying he has big shoes to fill.

“Just being consistent. Finding out what the people in the neighborhood need, find out what their desires are, and I’ve been doing that. I’ve been paving this concrete way before I ever thought about running for election - running as a candidate,” Hamilton said.

The winner of the special election will serve out the rest of Rivers’ term which ends in late 2024.

Early voting for eligible district 2 residents starts on Monday, Aug. 28. Election Day is Sept. 19.

