Chatham County Juvenile Court opens “zen den” for staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The idea of “zen zones” have already been implemented into the school system in Chatham County. It’s a space that is specifically meant to decompress when work is overwhelming.

Now its making its way to adults - the Chatham County Juvenile Court opened its first zen room.

The court’s administrator says that she noticed that her staff wasn’t always given time to properly handle the stress of working in traumatic experiences. With the addition of this room, she hopes that it will allow her staff to reset when they need to.

Nestled in what used to be an old office is a new effort to help support the staff at the Chatham County Juvenile Court.

“We were thinking about how we could support the staff that are working in the court system every day with children and families in our community and how they experience secondary trauma,” said Zen Den advocator Lizann Roberts

Lizann Roberts was the driving force behind the funding and execution of the room, inspired after hearing the toll of the recent shift in responsibilities that those at the Juvenile Court have had to adjust to.

“There has been an increase, I wouldn’t say in numbers but complexity,” said chief deputy court administrator Alisha Markle.

Alisha Markley has noticed that her staff had been under a significant amount of stress, showing itself in employee sickness and overall draining feelings.

Often case workers find themselves jumping from case to case without much of a break - finishing the day’s work but, at the expense of their own mental health.

“What I recognized in some of our events in crisis that we have is, that it requires our staff to drive from one crisis to another without really processing what happened in the last incident.”

The room has been in use for around two months and Markle says she has noticed a shift in morale.

“It’s quiet, it’s cozy. It allows us to shut the door and check out for a few minutes. So allowing that opportunity for them to just regroup, seems to be a very positive experience.”

Because self-care is still care.

“And if individuals are not taking care of themselves it’s very challenging to take care of someone else.”

A new innovation where a minute away is only a step away.

Lizzann Roberts says that she is hoping to continue to partner with other organizations to create more of these rooms in and around the community.

