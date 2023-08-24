Cooler morning, warming up into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Enjoy the slightly cooler air this morning!

Some of our inland communities are in the 60s at daybreak with lows in the lower 70s for the Savannah area. We’ll warm to the upper 80s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 90s. There will be a southeasterly breeze this evening and we will remain dry throughout the day.

Beach forecast: It’ll be a warm afternoon with heat index values near 100 degrees. With a northeasterly breeze today, there is a chance for rip currents this morning. Wave heights should remain below 3 feet. It’ll be a dry day, but the UV index will be very high.

Warmer weather starts to build in on Friday. Temperatures start out in the 70s with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in lower triple digits with no rain in the forecast. Friday evening outdoor plans will be warm with temperatures near 90 degrees at sunset.

This weekend starts out dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. Some areas could hit 100 degrees. This could be one of our warmer days of the summer so far. Sunday looks a couple degrees cooler, but still above average, with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. A front moves in early next week, leading to another decent chance of rain on Monday along with highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Franklin is lifting north from Hispaniola. Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend hundreds of miles off the southeast coast, potentially impacting Bermuda. We will have to watch this system heading into next week, but don’t anticipate any local impacts as of now.

Looking ahead to next week, A tropical depression could form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This could potentially bring us rain during the middle to end of next week. If anything, this could bring a slight break from the heat.

There are two additional tropical waves in the central Atlantic. One with a 70 percent chance and another with a 40 percent chance of developing into a depression over the next week. Neither look to impact land.



