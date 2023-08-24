Crowds gather outside Fulton County Jail as people wait for Trump’s arrival

By Hayley Boland and Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges he tried to overturn Georgia’s election results.

Trump faces 13 counts, including criminal conspiracy, false statements, filing false documents and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act.

RELATED STORY >>> WATCH: Donald Trump says he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m.

The indictment - which came after more than two years of investigation - charges Trump and his allies with an alleged vast criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon that he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m. At the jail, Trump will have his mugshot taken, the first in any of his four 2023 indictments.

WTOC sent a crew to Atlanta to cover this historic event. Our crew has been talking to people in the crowd as everyone awaits Trump’s arrival.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Statesboro men to hold rally and walk for foster kids

Two Statesboro men to hold rally and walk for foster kids

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Dal Cannady
Two local young men will lace up their shoes this Saturday to walk and advocate for foster kids.

News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...

Republican Rep. Buddy Carter discusses Trump’s indictment, his vote to not certify the election

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Shea Schrader
Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges he tried to overturn Georgia’s election results.

News

THE News at 4

Crowds gather outside Fulton County Jail as people wait for Trump’s arrival

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Calhoun Square

Savannah City Council could vote on new name for Calhoun Square Thursday night

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Flynn Snyder
Thursday night, qualified applicants for the renaming of Calhoun Square will make their case to Savannah’s city council.

News

Four new cranes to arrive at the Port of Savannah

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Flynn Snyder
A major delivery on the Savannah River - Georgia port officials are accepting four massive ship to shore cranes

Latest News

News

Afternoon Break

Crowds gather outside Fulton County Jail as people wait for Trump’s arrival

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Savannah mayor recalls being elector during 2020 Election as Trump faces charges in Georgia

Savannah mayor recalls being elector during 2020 Election as Trump faces charges in Georgia

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...

Savannah mayor recalls being elector during 2020 Election as Trump faces charges in Georgia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shea Schrader
All eyes are on Georgia. Former President Donald Trump is set to turn himself in Thursday night in Fulton County after being indicted on 13 charges related to trying to overturn the 2020 election.

State

Former President Donald Trump is escorted into a courtroom, on April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP...

Here are the terms of Donald Trump’s $200,000 Fulton County bond

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Dean and Zac Summers
The nation's 45th president can't break any laws, intimidate people or communicate with codefendants about the case, court records say.

News

THE News at 11

Chatham County Juvenile Court opens “zen den” for staff

Updated: 17 hours ago