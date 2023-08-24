Crowds gather outside Fulton County Jail as people wait for Trump’s arrival

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges he tried to overturn Georgia’s election results.

Trump faces 13 counts, including criminal conspiracy, false statements, filing false documents and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act.

The indictment - which came after more than two years of investigation - charges Trump and his allies with an alleged vast criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon that he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m. At the jail, Trump will have his mugshot taken, the first in any of his four 2023 indictments.

WTOC sent a crew to Atlanta to cover this historic event. Our crew has been talking to people in the crowd as everyone awaits Trump’s arrival.

