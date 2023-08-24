Sky Cams
Effingham Co. students building mini-hydrogen cars with the help of Hyundai

By Anna Black
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai is partnering with middle schools throughout Effingham County to help some students build their own mini-hydrogen cars.

“We want to tap into resources that will benefit our planet.”

Effingham College and Career Academy, or ECCA is hosting 90 middle schoolers for Hyundai’s stem event.

ECCA STEM facilitator Shelly Hobbs says 30 were selected from each middle school…South Effingham, Ebenezer, And Effingham County.

She says Hyundai’s engineering team along with Horizon Education will help each student build and race their own car.

Hobbs says the company sent over car kits with materials.

Using distilled water and batteries…students will run cars using Hydrogen Fuel cells.

She says the event will teach the students about sustainable energy.

“Since Hyundai is coming into our community, I think it’s a great way for that corporation to teach our students the importance of renewable resources, the importance of the electric cars, and it gives the students an insight into a career field they could go into,” said Shelly Hobbs, the Effingham College and Career Academy STEM Facilitator.

This is all happening next Tuesday, August 29th, here at Effingham College and Career Academy.

