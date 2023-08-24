First day of class at USCB

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday was the first day of classes for the University of South Carolina - Beaufort.

The university’s provost said that this year’s class is the biggest one yet. Those numbers, bringing changes to the university as well.

“We want our students to be educated in such a way that they’re able to go out into the world and lead effectively,” Dr. Eric Skipper said.

Dr. Skipper said the university does this by focusing on experiential learning, which is ramping up this year.

“We’ve had increases in internships, and undergraduate research, and study abroad all those kinds of things. We’re not just lecturing, not just imparting information, but making students part of a learning process so that they’re engaged. They’re wholly hands on,” he said.

One other change this year, the school’s basketball team is playing its first season as an NCAA Division 2 team. A change that Dr. Skipper says is a testament to the school’s growth.

“It’s the evolution of a university. The university is continually coming into its own, continually getting better, continually moving on to the next thing. So, the move from NAIA to NCAA is just symbolic of the university’s continual evolution,” Dr. Skipper said.

