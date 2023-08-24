Four new cranes to arrive at the Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A major delivery on the Savannah River - Georgia port officials are accepting four massive ship to shore cranes.

They’re called Post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes.

The Georgia Ports Authority says two of the cranes will be 295 feet tall and two will be 306 feet tall at the highest point when fully assembled.

These cranes are known as the workhorses of container ports as they load and unload cargo.

The delivery is all part of the $1.9 billion in infrastructure upgrades underway at the port to keep up with the supply chain and make sure goods arrive on time for consumers.

The cranes are coming in on a ship called the BigLift Barentsz. The Coast Guard also has a 500-yard safety zone surrounding the boat.

WTOC talked over the phone with a Coast Guard member about what it takes to safely guide in a ship this size.

“There’s also going to be a Coast Guard vessel escorting it. Definitely traffic will be reduced. There should be no wake around it. That’s also the purpose of it, too, protect mariners, personnel and the environment from this oversized vessel with these oversized ship to shore cranes,” said Kellyn Starkey, First Class Technician with Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit.

Back in February, a similar shipment of cranes came through the Savannah River.

The Coast Guard says that’s the last time they’ve had to enforce a safety zone of this size here.

And a ship this large also draws a large crowd.

Several people crowded at the riverfront to get a look at the cranes arriving this afternoon.

