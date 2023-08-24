Intersection dedicated to Flau’jae Johnson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia House of Representatives honored Flau’jae Johnson with an intersection dedication ceremony.

She becomes the youngest Georgian ever to receive this honor.

The celebration for the LSU basketball star and rising hip-hop rapper began at Kingdom of Life Christian Fellowship, with many of Flau’jae’s family members and friends in attendance.

Back in April, Georgia State Rep. Carl Gilliard authored a resolution to name the junction of State Route 204 at West Montgomery Cross Road after Flau’jae.

Rep. Gilliard led Thursday’s ceremony and said the honor was for not only her careers in basketball and music, but her community service work as well.

The group then paid a visit to the location of Flau’jae’s brand new street sign.

“Everything is full circle. This is actually unbelievable. My own intersection. I used to drive on this intersection so many times with my grandma. Coming back and forth from school, you know what I mean. To be able to see my name on it and everybody in Savannah seeing it, it’s amazing. A lot of greats have come through, so to be recognized with this honor tells me that I am on the right path to greatness,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.