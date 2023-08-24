Sky Cams
LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday

At the Fulton County jail, Trump will have his mugshot taken, the first in any of his four indictments.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A Wisconsin judge on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 allowed a civil lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Trump and two of his attorneys to proceed, rejecting a move to dismiss the case. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Darnell, Hope Dean and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump’s historic presidency and ex-presidency will mark another first on Thursday, when the nation’s 45th chief executive will surrender himself at one of the nation’s most notorious county jails to be booked, fingerprinted and photographed more than a week after he and 18 GOP allies were charged in a sweeping indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump faces 13 counts, including criminal conspiracy, false statements, filing false documents and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act. Willis’ indictment - which came after more than two years of investigation - charges Trump and his allies with an alleged vast criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

At the jail, Trump will have his mugshot taken, the first in any of his four 2023 indictments. The indictment alleges the 19 co-defendants helped solicit fake electors to falsely swear that Trump instead of Joe Biden won the 2020 election in seven battleground states, including Georgia.

Stay with Atlanta News First throughout the day for live updates, which will be posted here.

During a Wednesday night interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X (formerly Twitter), Trump decried all of his four indictments, and said Willis “is saying, you don’t have the right to challenge an election.

“But that would mean Stacey Abrams should be indicted?” Trump said, referring to the former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate who launched two unsuccessful attempts to become the nation’s first Black female governor. “She has never recanted. She still thinks she won the election for governor.

“Democrats don’t get indicted for things like that. They don’t get impeached.”

Trump’s interview was streamed as Fox News was preparing to air Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate from Milwaukee, a debate in which Trump - who holds overwhelming leads over every Republican White House hopeful - was absent.

Everything you need to know about Trump’s election probe indictment
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...

Several of Trump’s co-defendants have already turned themselves in ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis, including Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Trump attorney John Eastman; former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer; former Trump attorney Sidney Powell; and former Coffee County Republican Party chair Cathy Latham.

A list of who has surrendered:

  • Scott Graham Hall (8/22)
  • John Eastman (8/22)
  • Cathleen Alston Latham (8/23)
  • David Shafer (8/23)
  • Ray Smith (8/23)
  • Kenneth Chesebro (8/23)
  • Sidney Powell (8/23)
  • Rudy Giuliani (8/23)
  • Jenna Ellis (8/23)
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump

A list of who have reached bond agreements:

Caption

