Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns

The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they received a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer in Kentucky has died following birthing complications of twin fawns.

The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they received a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

Responding deputies quickly realized the deer was in labor and distress, and they assisted with the delivery of twin fawns.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility, Wild4Life.

Sadly, the facility posted an update about the deer family, saying the doe had died.

“Unfortunately, mama didn’t make it despite my efforts to save her,” the post read.

Wild4Life also said the twins are a boy and a girl. They have been named Jack and Jill.

“They are very small and fawns are very fragile. Fawns are normally born late May or early June. No one has fawn this size so they need each other. I am praying they both make it,” the post read.

You can donate to Wild4Life here. The nonprofit runs solely on donations.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified
Javonte Ward
17-year-old charged in the shooting death of woman
1 person injured after shooting in Beaufort County
Mark Stegall
Man charged in deadly boat collision pleads not guilty
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Person sentenced to 10 years for deliberately driving through Rincon parade

Latest News

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 6 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
Intersection dedicated to Flau’jae Johnson
Flau’jae Johnson
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson attends graduation for inmates at Chatham Co. Jail
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
THE News at 5:30
Qualifying ends for Guyton’s upcoming election