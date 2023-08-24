Qualifying ends for Guyton’s upcoming election

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Qualifying for the City of Guyton’s 2023 elections officially closed Thursday afternoon.

Three of the five city council positions are open for re-election. Two city councilmembers and one for the mayor.

“We want to stay small, but we’re going to have to grow some.”

Council Post 2 Incumbent Hursula Pelote said the city has been working on a comprehensive plan to guide growth.

“We can’t keep things as they were, but we need to know how to grow and how to grow smart,” Pelote said.

“The city is at a critical crossroads as Hyundai and other major employers are moving to our area,” Post 1 Councilmember Marshall Reiser said.

Pelote and Resier’s seats are both up for election.

Reiser said whoever holds his seat will make decisions on how infrastructure, roadwork, jobs, housing, and more will expand.

“The main thing we need to do in the next four years and beyond is mark growth to make sure we’re doing and making the right decisions for our citizens so we can continue to enjoy the quality of life that we have here in Guyton,” Reiser

City council seats last four years and there’s no term limits.

With a critical road ahead, the mayor stresses how important this election is in deciding what Guyton’s future holds.

“We’re going to pound the pavement and really encourage people to get out and vote. Regardless of who you vote for, we ask for you to vote and be heard. I mean, local politics affects your daily life significantly more than anything on the national stage,” Mayor Russ Deen said.

He said candidates’ names, and positions they’re running for, will be posted later.

The Guyton mayor says early voting opens Oct. 16 and runs till Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.