Republican Rep. Buddy Carter discusses Trump’s indictment, his vote to not certify the election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges he tried to overturn Georgia’s election results.

Trump faces 13 counts, including criminal conspiracy, false statements, filing false documents and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act.

In the indictment, Trump is quoted as specifically mentioning Republicans in Congress to help him overturn the election.

Republican Representative Buddy Carter called the day a sad day, seeing a president be booked and potentially fingerprinted and having a mugshot taken. He also called it a scary day for free speech.

Rep. Carter said he feels that the 19 indicted are being persecuted for questioning an election.

There is a line in the Indictment where Trump is accused of telling the U.S. Attorney General to, “just say that the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republicans in Congress.”

Rep. Carter was one of the Republicans who objected to certifying Georgia’s election results.

Because of that objection and the indictment citing republicans in Congress helping Trump’s efforts, Rep. Carter was asked if he believes any Republicans did or would’ve interfered in the election.

“I do not believe that any Republican that I know would’ve done that, that serves in Congress. I don’t believe that any Republican would’ve done that. But just because we didn’t vote to certify the election, that doesn’t mean that we were going against the Constitution. In fact, in my mind, it means we were upholding the Constitution,” Rep. Carter said.

Rep. Carter went on to say that he would like to see the country and the Republican Party move on from this.

