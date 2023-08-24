Savannah City Council could vote on new name for Calhoun Square Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, qualified applicants for the renaming of Calhoun Square will make their case to Savannah’s city council.

“During this meeting, council can vote on naming the square. I think that we’ve had as thoughtful and thorough and deliberative process as we possible can have under our current rules,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

That process included two public meetings and forums which have recommended six potential new names to city council.

Those names are Susie King Taylor Square, Creek Square, WW Law Square, Seven Sisters Square, George Leile Square, and Major Carpenter Clayton Square.

The change comes after council voted to remove John C. Calhoun’s name citing his defending of slavery.

But not everyone is onboard with the potential name change.

Savannah resident David Tootle is suing the city saying it broke Georgia law with the removal of Calhoun’s name.

Tootle, who’s running for Chatham County’s District Two commissioner seat, had no comment when we asked him about the lawsuit.

Still, the process seems to be moving forward with Savannah mayor Van Johnson describing it as a unique time in the city’s history.

“All of these names have merit. And all of these names, in my mind, could be the name of the square. So stay tuned maybe this ends on Thursday,” said Mayor Johnson.

Out of these names, Susie King Taylor square has received the most support from public comment and the commissions that came up with these recommendations.

Taylor was born in Savannah and is known as America’s first Black nurse and teacher of freed slaves.

She’d also be the first woman to have a Savannah square named after her if selected.

Thursday night’s city council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

