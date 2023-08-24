Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson attends graduation for inmates at Chatham Co. Jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Known for her inspirational rap lyrics, Savannah’s own Flau’jae Johnson is sharing some inspiring words to those celebrating a big accomplishment.

Nearly twenty inmates at the Chatham County Jail were honored Thursday after earning their GED.

It was certainly an eye opening and life changing moment for nearly 15 graduates who walked across the stage at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. They got an inspirational message from someone who has accomplished much despite her age.

“Whatever you do if you go hard at it, never let nobody feel like they can dictate your success or minimize it.”

These graduates beating the odds by getting their GED and praise for their hard work to see this day.

This opportunity is showing valedictorian Michael Kraus that he can do more than he imagined.

“I never really thought of about secondary education or anything like that but with the type of scores that I did achieve, it’s kind of apparent that I should push myself to do more. I was initially thinking tech school but now I’m really thinking college,” said Kraus.

And LSU basketball star and rapper, Flau’jae Johnson, came back home to remind them of all that they can be.

“This is a big step in their lives and in the right direction so I was just here to enforce that message,” said Johnson.

“Now turn your tassels from the left to the right.”

Not letting the past define them, instead looking ahead to the future.

