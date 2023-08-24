Two Statesboro men to hold rally and walk for foster kids

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two local young men will lace up their shoes this Saturday to walk and advocate for foster kids.

You won’t find Davon and Tavon Woods schmoozing politicians somewhere. But they’re lobbyists in a way. You won’t find them walking the halls of a capital, instead they’re on roads like this talking about foster care reform.

The twin brothers saw foster care and adoption first hand growing up. They say they, and others they’ve met, saw where the system was lacking...from social workers to the parents themselves.

“There are so many kids that are placed with parents who aren’t able to fully care for them, whether that’s love, affection, or whatever it is,” said Tavon Woods.

Their latest walk and rally will be this Saturday in Statesboro. Since they started in 2020, they’ve traveled to half the states in the nation and walked many miles to call attention to the cause. They feel they’re making a difference.

“So many people want to become Foster parents. So many people want to be part of what we’ve got going on,” said Davon Woods.

They hope bringing people together can raise awareness and bring change.

Their walk and rally will happen here Saturday at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Kiwanis Fairgrounds on Highway 67.

