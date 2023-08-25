Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Abandoned children found with note rescued near U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say

Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.
Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez shared photos of the children on Wednesday.

According to Olivarez, the two children from Mexico, ages 4 and 7, were found with a note that gave the name and address of someone in Alabama.

The children were given to border patrol agents.

DPS officials said they’ve recovered four unaccompanied children over the last 24 hours in Eagle Pass.

The team said it also has rescued over 900 children from human smuggling, trafficking or being abandoned since they started Operation Lone Star.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified
Javonte Ward
17-year-old charged in the shooting death of woman
1 person injured after shooting in Beaufort County
Mark Stegall
Man charged in deadly boat collision pleads not guilty
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Person sentenced to 10 years for deliberately driving through Rincon parade

Latest News

The official City of Tybee Island seal in council chambers
Historical Society discusses funding for lighthouse at Tybee Island council meeting
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Calhoun Square
Savannah city council votes to rename Calhoun Square to Taylor Square
Crowds gathered outside Fulton County Jail as people waited for Trump’s arrival