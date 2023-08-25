Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Arrest made in shooting near Richards and West Street

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened near the intersection of Richards and West Street.

Savannah Police has arrested 22-year-old Kamri Jones. Police says charges are pending.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12:30 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Police say the man is in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Ward
17-year-old charged in the shooting death of woman
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
A community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
Community helping beloved veterinarian recover after being mauled by dog
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified
Calhoun Square
Savannah square formerly known as Calhoun Square has a new name

Latest News

Susie King Taylor
History of Susie King Taylor as Savannah square gets renamed
‘At the end of the day, it’s about the money’: Former TitleMax employee discusses sales practices
Chatham Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 13-year-old
The sign above a TitleMax location in Pooler, Georgia.
‘At the end of the day, it’s about the money:’ Former TitleMax employee discusses sales practices
Jeremiah Seaton
Chatham Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 13-year-old