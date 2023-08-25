Arrest made in shooting near Richards and West Street
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened near the intersection of Richards and West Street.
Savannah Police has arrested 22-year-old Kamri Jones. Police says charges are pending.
Officers arrived at the scene at 12:30 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The man was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Police say the man is in stable condition.
