Arrest made in shooting near Richards and West Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened near the intersection of Richards and West Street.

Savannah Police has arrested 22-year-old Kamri Jones. Police says charges are pending.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12:30 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Police say the man is in stable condition.

