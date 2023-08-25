Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting for the special election starts on Monday and election day is set for September 19th.

“There’s a lot to tackle.”

David Tootle has had experience helping other people with their campaigns, but after Larry Gator Rivers’ unfortunate passing, he says he decided it was his time to run for the Chatham County Commission district two seat.

“This is going to be a huge undertaking for whoever gets this job. I just think we need more qualified people and that’s why I threw my name in the hat,” said Tootle.

There are several issues Tootle says he hopes to tackle from emergency response delays to relationships between Chatham County and Savannah.

“Well the main priority I think is we need to get the county and the city working together and I think that’s what I’ve seen a lack of. Homelessness is a big problem, not only in the city but the county too.”

He says he hopes to find solutions to homelessness that will benefit those without a home along with the rest of the community.

And how he hopes to take on these issues...

“I think first and foremost is being transparent, listening to the constituents. I’m going to represent district two. I think Gator Rivers did a great job. He did a lot of good things.”

He says his transparency may come with forums and making himself easy to reach.

“We need to listen to the folks that we represent. I think there’s been a lack of that all around.”

Tootle asks voters to give him a chance for the next year, as this seat will be up for another election in 2024.

“I don’t have time to mess around. I’ve got to get in there and do the job. That’s what I intend to do. And you know what, let’s reconvene in a year and if I’ve done my job, give me another opportunity. If not, get someone else in there.”

