The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 2 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Aug. 24:

Islands 14 at Savannah Christian 56

Savannah Country Day at Pinewood Christian

Whale Branch at North Charleston

Friday, Aug. 25:

Benedictine at Chambers

Memorial Day at Fullington Academy

Harvester Christian Academy at RTCA

Augusta Christian at Bulloch Academy

Twiggs County at Portal

Bryan County at Treutlen

Valwood at St. Andrew’s

Savannah High at Academy of Richmond Co.

Long County at Tattnall County

Jenkins at Bluffton

Bradwell Institute at Liberty County

Windsor Forest at New Hampstead

Groves at Brantley County

Glynn Academy at McIntosh Co Academy

Brooks County at Wayne County

Toombs County at Wheeler County

Bacon County at Screven County

Jeff Davis at Pierce County

Brunswick at Camden County

ECI at Metter

Ware County at Richmond Hill

Claxton at Hilton Head High

Aiken at Appling County

Beach at Vidalia

Tiftarea Academy at Frederica Academy

Wilson Hall at Hilton Head Christian Academy

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Battery Creek

Hampton County at Allendale-Fairfax

Laurence Manning Academy at Pinewood Prep

Hilton Head Prep at Beaufort Academy

Fort Dorchester at Beaufort

John Paul II at Bethesda Academy

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.