First Alert: Tropical Development likely in the Gulf of Mexico

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an area of Low pressure just of the coast of Honduras. Conditions including sea surface temperatures of 85°-88° in the Gulf of Mexico make gradual development likely and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week.

On Thursday evening, the National Hurricane Center was giving it a 70% chance of development in the next seven days. If it were to impact the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it would be Monday evening through Wednesday. Effects are too soon to detail.

We are tracking a cold front on approaching on Sunday and it looks like it stalls out into our Monday and following days. This pattern will influence the steering of what ever may develop. Aside from the tropics, we are forecasting a higher end chance of afternoon showers and storms next week

As always, be prepared during hurricane season.

~JErtle

