Former President Donald Trump released on $200,000 bond

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former President Donald Trump wasn’t in Fulton County for very long Thursday.

He was released on a $200,000 bond and that bond comes with some conditions.

Trump went through the inmate intake process – which includes this mug shot.

Donald Trump mugshot (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Following the terms of his bond, he can’t violate a law at any level – from local all the way up to federal. He also can’t intimidate any codefendants, witnesses, or victims in the case – that includes social media.

Outside of the Fulton County Jail, his supporters say his arrest changes nothing for them in 2024.

“I will always vote for Donald Trump no matter what. If he’s in a jail cell, I’ll still vote for Donald Trump. What he’s done for this country in the four years he was president,” said Mike Boatman.

While others, who consider themselves anti-Trump say they’ve been waiting for his arrest.

“For him to literally be here now getting charged and with a mugshot, because he was supposedly messing with the votes, it’s just, you know, unsurprising,” said Jonny Craig.

One of the more serious offenses Trump faces is a violation of Georgia’s racketeering law. If convicted, that could potentially come with a five to 20 year sentence.

Those who still have to surrender in this case have until Friday to do so.

