Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Former President Donald Trump released on $200,000 bond

Former President Donald Trump in Atlanta Thursday night after being booked and processed at...
Former President Donald Trump in Atlanta Thursday night after being booked and processed at Fulton County Jail.(Atlanta News First)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former President Donald Trump wasn’t in Fulton County for very long Thursday.

He was released on a $200,000 bond and that bond comes with some conditions.

Trump went through the inmate intake process – which includes this mug shot.

Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump mugshot(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Following the terms of his bond, he can’t violate a law at any level – from local all the way up to federal. He also can’t intimidate any codefendants, witnesses, or victims in the case – that includes social media.

Outside of the Fulton County Jail, his supporters say his arrest changes nothing for them in 2024.

“I will always vote for Donald Trump no matter what. If he’s in a jail cell, I’ll still vote for Donald Trump. What he’s done for this country in the four years he was president,” said Mike Boatman.

While others, who consider themselves anti-Trump say they’ve been waiting for his arrest.

“For him to literally be here now getting charged and with a mugshot, because he was supposedly messing with the votes, it’s just, you know, unsurprising,” said Jonny Craig.

One of the more serious offenses Trump faces is a violation of Georgia’s racketeering law. If convicted, that could potentially come with a five to 20 year sentence.

Those who still have to surrender in this case have until Friday to do so.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County has been identified
Javonte Ward
17-year-old charged in the shooting death of woman
1 person injured after shooting in Beaufort County
Mark Stegall
Man charged in deadly boat collision pleads not guilty
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Person sentenced to 10 years for deliberately driving through Rincon parade

Latest News

The official City of Tybee Island seal in council chambers
Historical Society discusses funding for lighthouse at Tybee Island council meeting
Calhoun Square
Savannah city council votes to rename Calhoun Square to Taylor Square
Crowds gathered outside Fulton County Jail as people waited for Trump’s arrival
First Alert: Tropical Development likely in the Gulf of Mexico