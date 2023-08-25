Historical Society discusses funding for lighthouse at Tybee Island council meeting

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A push to preserve and restore one of Tybee Island’s most notable landmarks.

Tybee Island citizens and Historical Society Members met with city officials to discuss funding for the Tybee Island lighthouse.

The Historical Society’s Executive Director Sarah jones says that the lighthouse needs repairs after leaks were reported in several spots, and that it will also need re-painted.

Over the last ten years, $1 million worth of repairs has gone to the lighthouse alone.

“We do not have federal funding, we do not have state funding and we do not have coast card funding or any type of city funding as the city well knows. We do this 95% of the time all on our own. We get our revenue through admissions, through gift store sales through very valuable memberships that we very much appreciate from the community,” said Jones.

Jones says there are eight other buildings in the city also in need of repairs, but the light house, takes priority because of how expensive the project would be.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.