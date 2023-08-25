Sky Cams
Invasive yellow-legged hornet nest eradicated in Savannah

Yellow-Legged Hornet
Yellow-Legged Hornet(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture has found and eradicated a yellow-legged hornet nest in Savannah.

Within two weeks of the first confirmed sighting of the invasive insect, the Georgia Department of Agriculture was able to safely exterminate an entire nest.

The nest was found 85 feet off the ground in a Savannah neighborhood tree. The GDA says the eradication was a team effort, with exterminators and a tree surgeon working together.

The hornets that did escape were males and sterile females, meaning that they should die out in a few weeks.

The GDA says that this is a victory for agriculture, Georgia’s number one industry.

“This is a huge win for Georgia agriculture. This is a big win for the citizens of this state. And I can’t thank our partners enough for the work that they have done. I can’t thank our staff at the department of agriculture enough for the work they did in working to find, trap, eradicate this specific nest and we look forward to continuing those efforts to ensure that we completely eradicate the yellow legged hornet in our state,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said.

While the nest was close to all the sightings, the GDA says they are working to see if it was the only nest. If you see a yellow-legged hornet, you can report it on the GDA’s website.

