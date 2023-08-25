Sky Cams
Lowcountry deputies investigating after two homes hit by gunfire

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry deputies say no one was injured after two separate homes were damaged by gunfire.

Right now, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to figure out if the two incidents are connected at all. Both happened in Hilton Head off Marshland Road.

Deputies were called to Rollers Mobile Home around 12:30 a.m. Friday after multiple reports of gunshots. There they were able to find several shell casings in the road.

There were six people residing in the home, five adults and one child, at the time of the shooting.  No injuries were reported.

Shortly after, they started receiving calls of more gunshots only a quarter of a mile away from where they were.

Deputies confirmed that a house was damaged by gunshots. The home had six people inside at the time and no one was injured.

Anyone with knowledge or information about these events is encouraged to contact Sgt. Calore at 843-255-3411, or if wishing to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

