Man killed in Garden City shooting on Thursday

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1500 block of Old Dean Forest Road.

According to the police department, officers responded around 4:50 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say 45-year-old Gerrod Black died at the scene.

Black and the shooter knew each other, according to police.

All parties involved have been identified and have been interviewed by detectives.

The investigation is still active, according to the Garden City Police Department.

