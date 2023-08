SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patriot Day was started as a way to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the September 11 terrorist attacks. But over 20 years, it has also become a day to celebrate patriotism.

This year, Hunter Army Airfield will partner with the City of Savannah to celebrate with the inaugural Night of Honor and Patriot Day Run.

