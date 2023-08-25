Savannah city council votes to rename Calhoun Square to Taylor Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council has voted to name the square formerly known as Calhoun Square to Taylor Square.

Cheers and Hugs filled city hall Thursday night after a name had been chosen.

From 300 proposals, down to 60, to 15, to one.

“And that’s the motion, all in favor, I, all opposed? The motion passes,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The Savannah City Council unanimously voted to name the unnamed square Taylor Square in Honor of Susie King Taylor.

“We think it would appropriate to have a women of her honor on the square. And closing I wanna say that this journey has brought these coalition members and others together . It warms my soul to see the veterans and we have an opportunity to have a new sunrise in Savannah and let’s begin with a woman on the square,” said Patt Gunn.

Patt Gunn and her coalition The Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation, and Healing have been pushing to have this square named for three years. Last November, city council took a big step by removing its former name - Calhoun Square.

“He was not what Savannah is, and certainly not what Savannah wants to be,” said Mayor Johnson.

Taylor was the first black nurse during the American Civil War and a nurse to freed slaves and now will be remembered for her work in the heart of Savannah.

“For those who started this three years ago, it took courage, it took patience and it took tenacity, and you stuck with it, and you never gave up,” said Alderwoman Alicia Blakely.

Several members of the council acknowledged the unsung history of many of the proposed names and say they hope that they can continue to commemorate the historic people of Savannah.

