Savannah Police investigating shooting near Richards and West Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Richards and West Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene at 12:30 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Police say the man is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.